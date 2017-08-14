Amenities

631 Sun Bluff Lane Available 08/09/19 Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath on conservation lot, screened in back porch, plenty of space and privacy to spread out! - Available August 9!!! This beautiful home in the subdivision of Wekiva Springs Reserve offers the best in Central Florida living! Come see this gorgeous Apopka home featuring four very spacious bedrooms, two beautiful baths a wide open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an eat-in nook, stainless steel appliances, formal living/dining combo and a family room that leads out to a large screened in terrace. Home overlooks a preserve so you have the utmost privacy and serenity for your family.



Please keep in mind the property is tenant occupied until July 31, 2019, please give 24 hours to make an appointment and arrange scheduling.



The master bath boasts granite counters, a standing shower AND a garden tub for relaxation! All halls and entryways have modern curved archways, absolutely beautiful. Both the interior and exterior have been completely painted, tiled throughout and plush carpet in the bedrooms, you will love coming home to this beautiful home. With almost 1900 square feet of living space, this home is priced to rent quickly!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. Utilities and lawn are the resident's responsibility. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



