All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 631 Sun Bluff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
631 Sun Bluff Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

631 Sun Bluff Lane

631 Sun Bluff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

631 Sun Bluff Lane, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
631 Sun Bluff Lane Available 08/09/19 Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2 bath on conservation lot, screened in back porch, plenty of space and privacy to spread out! - Available August 9!!! This beautiful home in the subdivision of Wekiva Springs Reserve offers the best in Central Florida living! Come see this gorgeous Apopka home featuring four very spacious bedrooms, two beautiful baths a wide open kitchen with a breakfast bar and an eat-in nook, stainless steel appliances, formal living/dining combo and a family room that leads out to a large screened in terrace. Home overlooks a preserve so you have the utmost privacy and serenity for your family.

Please keep in mind the property is tenant occupied until July 31, 2019, please give 24 hours to make an appointment and arrange scheduling.

The master bath boasts granite counters, a standing shower AND a garden tub for relaxation! All halls and entryways have modern curved archways, absolutely beautiful. Both the interior and exterior have been completely painted, tiled throughout and plush carpet in the bedrooms, you will love coming home to this beautiful home. With almost 1900 square feet of living space, this home is priced to rent quickly!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required. Utilities and lawn are the resident's responsibility. A portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE2586299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Sun Bluff Lane have any available units?
631 Sun Bluff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Sun Bluff Lane have?
Some of 631 Sun Bluff Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Sun Bluff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
631 Sun Bluff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Sun Bluff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Sun Bluff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 631 Sun Bluff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 631 Sun Bluff Lane offers parking.
Does 631 Sun Bluff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Sun Bluff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Sun Bluff Lane have a pool?
No, 631 Sun Bluff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 631 Sun Bluff Lane have accessible units?
No, 631 Sun Bluff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Sun Bluff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Sun Bluff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College