Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

610 Lake Doe Boulevard Available 07/13/19 Single Family Home in Lake Doe Estates, Apopka - Great location for this spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a downstairs bonus room,(no closet) in this home with a 2 car garage. Near the Hyw 441, Orange Blossom Trail, and just a short drive to the 429 for easy commute around town and to Orlando area. Recently renovated with fresh paint, carpeting, and new appliances! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Large bedrooms and closets for all your storage needs. Nice private yard with a breeze off the nearby lakes make for a relaxing outdoor retreat if you like the outdoors. A great view of Lake Marshal from your balcony! Public boat ramp located right down the road!



12 Month Lease

$60 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



