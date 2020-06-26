All apartments in Apopka
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:21 AM

610 Lake Doe Boulevard

610 Lake Doe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

610 Lake Doe Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703
Lake Doe Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
610 Lake Doe Boulevard Available 07/13/19 Single Family Home in Lake Doe Estates, Apopka - Great location for this spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath plus a downstairs bonus room,(no closet) in this home with a 2 car garage. Near the Hyw 441, Orange Blossom Trail, and just a short drive to the 429 for easy commute around town and to Orlando area. Recently renovated with fresh paint, carpeting, and new appliances! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Large bedrooms and closets for all your storage needs. Nice private yard with a breeze off the nearby lakes make for a relaxing outdoor retreat if you like the outdoors. A great view of Lake Marshal from your balcony! Public boat ramp located right down the road!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
407-846-8846
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$60 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

(RLNE4942899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

