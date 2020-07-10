576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking playground bbq/grill garage

MUST SEE 3br 2ba in Vick's Landing in Apopka! At over 1500 square feet, this well appointed home features all solid surface flooring (tile and laminate). GRANITE COUNTERS and solid wood cabinets with stone tile backsplash in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom in this SPLIT PLAN home will accommodate king size bedroom set. Master bath boasts double sinks, corner GARDEN TUB, separate over sized shower, large WALK IN CLOSET. Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Covered and screened rear porch looking out to the FENCED YARD. Inside utility room with WASHER and DRYER included, to be maintained by tenants at tenants' expense. Alarm system. Owner will consider one pet 20lbs or less, with increase in security deposit. Tenants must be approved by HOA. Community park/grilling area and playground. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Priced to rent fast! Call today..