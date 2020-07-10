All apartments in Apopka
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE

576 Lisa Karen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

576 Lisa Karen Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
MUST SEE 3br 2ba in Vick's Landing in Apopka! At over 1500 square feet, this well appointed home features all solid surface flooring (tile and laminate). GRANITE COUNTERS and solid wood cabinets with stone tile backsplash in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom in this SPLIT PLAN home will accommodate king size bedroom set. Master bath boasts double sinks, corner GARDEN TUB, separate over sized shower, large WALK IN CLOSET. Vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light. Covered and screened rear porch looking out to the FENCED YARD. Inside utility room with WASHER and DRYER included, to be maintained by tenants at tenants' expense. Alarm system. Owner will consider one pet 20lbs or less, with increase in security deposit. Tenants must be approved by HOA. Community park/grilling area and playground. Drive by first, then call for appointment. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Priced to rent fast! Call today..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE have any available units?
576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE have?
Some of 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 576 LISA KAREN CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

