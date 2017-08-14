553 Hiawatha Palm Pl

Amenities

Large home in Errol Estate Apopka - Gorgeous home, at Parkside at Errol Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a 3-way split floor plan. The spacious foyer opens into the dining room and living room. A breakfast nook separates them from the family room. The large kitchen overlooks the family room and has a breakfast bar, closet pantry, recessed lighting, abundant counter space, 42" wood cabinets, center island. There is a screened secondary entrance door from the driveway by the side-entry garage to the kitchen. A hallway off of the family room leads to a guest bedroom and a full bath. The owner's suite has 2 walk-in closets and a sitting area with sliding doors leading to the patio. The owner's bath has an oversized shower, separate garden tub, and 2 vanities. The private patio has been extended to 23ft x 29 ft and has a pet door. Doors from the guest bedroom, family room, and owner's suite open onto the patio. The living room having large windows that overlook the patio. The yard has PVC fencing. All rooms with 7 Hunter ceiling light fans. Many upgrades in this home. Arched doorways, Security system, Surround sound speakers on the patio, and in the owner's suite. Wine bar area, wide hallways, closet running the length of the wall in bedroom 2, high ceilings throughout the home, and nice landscaping. The walls can be painted with the owner's approval. Easy access to highway 441 and 429. Community pool and playground. Small pet under 20 pounds with a $300 fee accepted. Available 7/2/2020. It's occupied need to give the tenant 24 Hours notice before viewing. Call Maritza @ 407-227-6674.



