553 Hiawatha Palm Pl
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl

553 Hiawatha Palm Place · No Longer Available
Location

553 Hiawatha Palm Place, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large home in Errol Estate Apopka - Gorgeous home, at Parkside at Errol Estates with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a 3-way split floor plan. The spacious foyer opens into the dining room and living room. A breakfast nook separates them from the family room. The large kitchen overlooks the family room and has a breakfast bar, closet pantry, recessed lighting, abundant counter space, 42" wood cabinets, center island. There is a screened secondary entrance door from the driveway by the side-entry garage to the kitchen. A hallway off of the family room leads to a guest bedroom and a full bath. The owner's suite has 2 walk-in closets and a sitting area with sliding doors leading to the patio. The owner's bath has an oversized shower, separate garden tub, and 2 vanities. The private patio has been extended to 23ft x 29 ft and has a pet door. Doors from the guest bedroom, family room, and owner's suite open onto the patio. The living room having large windows that overlook the patio. The yard has PVC fencing. All rooms with 7 Hunter ceiling light fans. Many upgrades in this home. Arched doorways, Security system, Surround sound speakers on the patio, and in the owner's suite. Wine bar area, wide hallways, closet running the length of the wall in bedroom 2, high ceilings throughout the home, and nice landscaping. The walls can be painted with the owner's approval. Easy access to highway 441 and 429. Community pool and playground. Small pet under 20 pounds with a $300 fee accepted. Available 7/2/2020. It's occupied need to give the tenant 24 Hours notice before viewing. Call Maritza @ 407-227-6674.

(RLNE5831603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl have any available units?
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl have?
Some of 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl currently offering any rent specials?
553 Hiawatha Palm Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl pet-friendly?
No, 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl offer parking?
Yes, 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl does offer parking.
Does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl have a pool?
Yes, 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl has a pool.
Does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl have accessible units?
No, 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 Hiawatha Palm Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
