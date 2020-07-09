4427 Pine Gold Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry playground

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cced7900bc ----

Beautiful home nearly new (Built 2016)! 3 bed 2 bath plus bonus room! Upgraded kitchen with large island. Very nice open floor plan with split bedroom plan. Covered patio overlooks large lot! Includes laundry room with washer & dryer. Community Playground and Gated. To schedule to see this home please call our automated showing line 24/7 at 407-499-8090. Enter the house number at Option 1 and text with available times will be sent to you. Home available for rent around April 15th. Please do not go to the home without an appointment as it is currently occupied.