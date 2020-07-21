All apartments in Apopka
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

4 N Christiana Ave

4 Christiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Christiana Avenue, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE - Property Id: 246248

This is 2 bed / 1 bath, 1 car garage house for rent. This property is minute away from st RD 436 441. Not pet friendly. Washer 7 dryer hook up.

1 month security deposit, last month rent and 1st month rent required. Rent $1195.00, 3 months total rent require for move in. Also accepting section 8 or any kind of government program help.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246248
Property Id 246248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 N Christiana Ave have any available units?
4 N Christiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 N Christiana Ave have?
Some of 4 N Christiana Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 N Christiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4 N Christiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 N Christiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 N Christiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4 N Christiana Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4 N Christiana Ave offers parking.
Does 4 N Christiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 N Christiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 N Christiana Ave have a pool?
No, 4 N Christiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4 N Christiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 4 N Christiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4 N Christiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 N Christiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
