4 N Christiana Ave

SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE - Property Id: 246248
This is 2 bed / 1 bath, 1 car garage house for rent. This property is minute away from st RD 436 441. Not pet friendly. Washer 7 dryer hook up.
1 month security deposit, last month rent and 1st month rent required. Rent $1195.00, 3 months total rent require for move in. Also accepting section 8 or any kind of government program help.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246248
No Pets Allowed
