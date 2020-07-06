2331 CERBERUS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

2-story 4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS and 3-car GARAGE at SPRING RIDGE with COMMUNITY POOL. Be greeted by a Soaring 2-story Foyer and elegant IRON-WROUGHT RAILING STAIRCASE. **FIRST FLOOR: CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, Formal LIVING ROOM, Formal DINING ROOM, KITCHEN-DINING COMBO, INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer. Open Porch with (NOT FENCED) Big Yard.

**SECOND FLOOR: LAMINATE FLOORS for easy maintenance. All 4 Bedrooms Upstairs including an SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE with a Large Wak-in Closet and Master Bathroom retreat with Shower separate from Tub. The LOCATION is excellent: near 429/451 Toll access for easy commuting on a quiet Neighborhood.