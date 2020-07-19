All apartments in Apopka
2209 KINGSCREST CIRCLE

Location

2209 Kingscrest Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You won't believe your eyes when you walk into this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Apopka. Spacious floor plan includes great room, family room, dining nook, fully loaded kitchen and split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom suite boasts large vanity area, separate shower and garden tub, and large walk in closet! Beautifully landscaped yard is not to be missed!

***The owner is taking 1/2 off of the 1st month's rent for an approved application*****

*** Please contact Property Manager BEFORE applying to check no other applications have been submitted ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

