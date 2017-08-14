All apartments in Apopka
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2061 Nexus Court

2061 Nexus Court · No Longer Available
Location

2061 Nexus Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
This gorgeous POOL home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you Thousands! Nestled among the beautiful tree lined streets of Errol Estates you will find this meticulously maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-da-sac street and oversized lot. Adorn with mature landscaping and newly painted interior & exterior, NEW ROOF and NEW A/C this home is sure to impress! As you enter through the covered entry way you welcome a bright and open floor plan with tile and laminate flooring throughout (no- carpet). Ideal floor plan for entertaining in the formal living room, formal dining room and spacious family room with views of the pool. The kitchen overlooks the family room with large breakfast bar, ample counter space, NEW SS fridge and casual eat in space. Featuring a split bedroom floor plan, you have a spacious master suite with private access to the pool and large walk in closet. Master bath includes dual sinks, garden bathtub and separate tiled shower. Stepping through the large sliding doors where you can relax or entertain under the covered lanai extending the entire length of the home and overlooks the pool + spa with NEW screened enclosure and NEW heat Pump. The spacious backyard is fully fenced for added privacy and safe place for pets to roam. Conveniently located to shopping, dining and more! Easy access to SR-429, SR-414, downtown Orlando, the Disney attractions and everything that Central Florida has to offer. Call now to schedule your showing!

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2061 Nexus Court have any available units?
2061 Nexus Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2061 Nexus Court have?
Some of 2061 Nexus Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2061 Nexus Court currently offering any rent specials?
2061 Nexus Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2061 Nexus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2061 Nexus Court is pet friendly.
Does 2061 Nexus Court offer parking?
No, 2061 Nexus Court does not offer parking.
Does 2061 Nexus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2061 Nexus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2061 Nexus Court have a pool?
Yes, 2061 Nexus Court has a pool.
Does 2061 Nexus Court have accessible units?
No, 2061 Nexus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2061 Nexus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2061 Nexus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
