2061 Nexus Court

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning hot tub bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

This gorgeous POOL home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you Thousands! Nestled among the beautiful tree lined streets of Errol Estates you will find this meticulously maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home situated on a quiet cul-da-sac street and oversized lot. Adorn with mature landscaping and newly painted interior & exterior, NEW ROOF and NEW A/C this home is sure to impress! As you enter through the covered entry way you welcome a bright and open floor plan with tile and laminate flooring throughout (no- carpet). Ideal floor plan for entertaining in the formal living room, formal dining room and spacious family room with views of the pool. The kitchen overlooks the family room with large breakfast bar, ample counter space, NEW SS fridge and casual eat in space. Featuring a split bedroom floor plan, you have a spacious master suite with private access to the pool and large walk in closet. Master bath includes dual sinks, garden bathtub and separate tiled shower. Stepping through the large sliding doors where you can relax or entertain under the covered lanai extending the entire length of the home and overlooks the pool + spa with NEW screened enclosure and NEW heat Pump. The spacious backyard is fully fenced for added privacy and safe place for pets to roam. Conveniently located to shopping, dining and more! Easy access to SR-429, SR-414, downtown Orlando, the Disney attractions and everything that Central Florida has to offer. Call now to schedule your showing!



Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.