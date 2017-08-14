Amenities
2035 Lake Alden Drive Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Errol Estates - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! NO PETS ALLOWED! Wonderful community of Errol Estates welcomes you to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with the living room/dining area being combined for optimal entertaining. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, Galley style kitchen features an eat-in area, lots of cabinet space and all appliances. The downstairs also has an enclosed porch, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is the master retreat! Call today to see this home!
FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
Master Bedroom Upstairs
All Appliances
Eat in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Living Room with Fireplace
Dining Room/Living Room Combo
Split Bedrooms
Volume Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hook ups in Garage
Enclosed Porch
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Community Pool
SCHOOLS
Apopka Elementary
Wolf Lake Middle
Apopka High
NO PETS ALLOWED
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2079918)