Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2035 Lake Alden Drive

2035 Lake Alden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Lake Alden Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
garage
2035 Lake Alden Drive Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Errol Estates - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! NO PETS ALLOWED! Wonderful community of Errol Estates welcomes you to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with the living room/dining area being combined for optimal entertaining. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, Galley style kitchen features an eat-in area, lots of cabinet space and all appliances. The downstairs also has an enclosed porch, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is the master retreat! Call today to see this home!

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
Master Bedroom Upstairs
All Appliances
Eat in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Living Room with Fireplace
Dining Room/Living Room Combo
Split Bedrooms
Volume Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hook ups in Garage
Enclosed Porch
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Community Pool

SCHOOLS
Apopka Elementary
Wolf Lake Middle
Apopka High

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2079918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Lake Alden Drive have any available units?
2035 Lake Alden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Lake Alden Drive have?
Some of 2035 Lake Alden Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Lake Alden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Lake Alden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Lake Alden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Lake Alden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 2035 Lake Alden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2035 Lake Alden Drive does offer parking.
Does 2035 Lake Alden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 Lake Alden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Lake Alden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2035 Lake Alden Drive has a pool.
Does 2035 Lake Alden Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2035 Lake Alden Drive has accessible units.
Does 2035 Lake Alden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Lake Alden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
