2035 Lake Alden Drive Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Errol Estates - AVAILABLE MARCH 15th! NO PETS ALLOWED! Wonderful community of Errol Estates welcomes you to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan with the living room/dining area being combined for optimal entertaining. The living room features a wood burning fireplace, Galley style kitchen features an eat-in area, lots of cabinet space and all appliances. The downstairs also has an enclosed porch, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is the master retreat! Call today to see this home!



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhouse

Master Bedroom Upstairs

All Appliances

Eat in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan

Living Room with Fireplace

Dining Room/Living Room Combo

Split Bedrooms

Volume Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hook ups in Garage

Enclosed Porch

2 Car Garage with opener and remotes

Community Pool



SCHOOLS

Apopka Elementary

Wolf Lake Middle

Apopka High



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



