All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 2024 Beardsley Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
2024 Beardsley Dr
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:15 AM

2024 Beardsley Dr

2024 Beardsley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2024 Beardsley Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Maudehelen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage. Featuring a screened patio, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, and tile in all wet areas. A/C unit was replaced in 2018.
This home is only 6 minutes away from the brand new Florida Hospital and close to major highways and shopping. Community features a playground and basketball court.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Beardsley Dr have any available units?
2024 Beardsley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Beardsley Dr have?
Some of 2024 Beardsley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Beardsley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Beardsley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Beardsley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2024 Beardsley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2024 Beardsley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Beardsley Dr offers parking.
Does 2024 Beardsley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2024 Beardsley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Beardsley Dr have a pool?
No, 2024 Beardsley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Beardsley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2024 Beardsley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Beardsley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Beardsley Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College