2024 Beardsley Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage. Featuring a screened patio, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, and tile in all wet areas. A/C unit was replaced in 2018.

This home is only 6 minutes away from the brand new Florida Hospital and close to major highways and shopping. Community features a playground and basketball court.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.