All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1941 Olivia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1941 Olivia Circle
Last updated August 31 2019 at 1:02 PM

1941 Olivia Circle

1941 Olivia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1941 Olivia Circle, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
HURRY NOW! Available and newly renovated home. This cozy home is located in a small private subdivision with no through traffic and just a few minutes from downtown. This great location is near shopping, schools, and restaurants. Wekiva high school located within less than a mile from home. A rated elementary and middle school is just walking distance from home. Easy access to 441,414,429,408, and 436 semoran blvd.. Bus stop accessible. The house has a front and back yard with a screened porch and fence, great for entertaining. New flooring and appliance. Lawn maintenance included in the rent. Ready to move-in. Please call Morena at 407 2279170 to view the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 Olivia Circle have any available units?
1941 Olivia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 Olivia Circle have?
Some of 1941 Olivia Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 Olivia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1941 Olivia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 Olivia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1941 Olivia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1941 Olivia Circle offer parking?
No, 1941 Olivia Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1941 Olivia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 Olivia Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 Olivia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1941 Olivia Circle has a pool.
Does 1941 Olivia Circle have accessible units?
No, 1941 Olivia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 Olivia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 Olivia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College