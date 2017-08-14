1941 Olivia Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

HURRY NOW! Available and newly renovated home. This cozy home is located in a small private subdivision with no through traffic and just a few minutes from downtown. This great location is near shopping, schools, and restaurants. Wekiva high school located within less than a mile from home. A rated elementary and middle school is just walking distance from home. Easy access to 441,414,429,408, and 436 semoran blvd.. Bus stop accessible. The house has a front and back yard with a screened porch and fence, great for entertaining. New flooring and appliance. Lawn maintenance included in the rent. Ready to move-in. Please call Morena at 407 2279170 to view the house.