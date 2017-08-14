1841 Sunset Palm Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3/2.5 townhome on conservation in Beautiful Wekiva Park - AVAILABLE NOW.... Welcome home to Wekiva Park! Conveniently located near the heart of Apopka. Just a short commute to the 429 Expressway, 436 & 441 as well as Interstate 4. Close to groceries, restaurants, post office and public schools. This effectively new town home has everything you need to move right in: Brand new luxury vinyl plank on the 1st floor, kitchen features 42" Cabinets, corian counters and large pantry. Covered Patio with lockable storage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master Suite is spacious (13 x19) and features dual closets. One car garage plus extra parking in community. Washer/Dryer included as well as all landscaping. Schedule your viewing online at www.BlueHomePM.com/rental-search or make an application!



3D Virtual Tour can be accessed by using this URL:

https://www.nodalview.com/ay9B1mPawpY7bcXjQieAZoc6?viewer=mls



(RLNE2125623)