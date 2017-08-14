All apartments in Apopka
1827 Eagles Rest Dr

1827 Eagle's Rest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Eagle's Rest Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this great Errol Estates home in the Eagles Rest neighborhood. Tree lined streets, large lots and close to everything! This home has a newer roof, A/C was replaced in 2016, and a brand new hot water heater (2/19). Great kitchen off the family room with Large pantry & a large utility room with a 1/2 bath & even more storage. A 3-car garage for extra storage! 30 foot Screened in patio as well as a wood deck off the patio. Terminix bond in place & transferable; last inspection 1/19. Do not miss this wonderful home & make it your own.

Listing Courtesy Of PRESTIGE PROPERTY SHOP LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr have any available units?
1827 Eagles Rest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr have?
Some of 1827 Eagles Rest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Eagles Rest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Eagles Rest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Eagles Rest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Eagles Rest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Eagles Rest Dr offers parking.
Does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Eagles Rest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr have a pool?
No, 1827 Eagles Rest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1827 Eagles Rest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Eagles Rest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Eagles Rest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
