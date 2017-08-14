1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE

Amenities

Large home, 4 Bedrooms with Study, 3 full bathrooms is located in Apopka, 2800 sqft. heated, Ample space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends inside or out, a perfect place to call home. The Master bedroom comes with his & her's is a walk-in closet, the Sliding door opens to the screened porch overlooking the shaded fenced backyard. Living Dining Combo, Front Office can be used as an extra bedroom, Master bedroom with laminated floor, The gourmet open kitchen featuring granite counter, Island & breakfast bar, beautiful wood cabinets & Kitchen desk. Master bath with his and her vanity/ walking closet, Garden tub & double shower. Hall bedrooms are carpeted with Jill and jack bath. The guest bedroom has its own private bath. Spacious family room with nook. Inside laundry room with washer /dryer Hookup. Real 2 car garage, community playground, and pool. This home has an outstanding floor plan and is Conveniently located by highway 429. Small pet under 20pounds accepted with a fee of $300. Lawn Service is Included