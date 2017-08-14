All apartments in Apopka
1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE

1789 Madison Ivy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1789 Madison Ivy Circle, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Large home, 4 Bedrooms with Study, 3 full bathrooms is located in Apopka, 2800 sqft. heated, Ample space to enjoy gatherings with family and friends inside or out, a perfect place to call home. The Master bedroom comes with his & her's is a walk-in closet, the Sliding door opens to the screened porch overlooking the shaded fenced backyard. Living Dining Combo, Front Office can be used as an extra bedroom, Master bedroom with laminated floor, The gourmet open kitchen featuring granite counter, Island & breakfast bar, beautiful wood cabinets & Kitchen desk. Master bath with his and her vanity/ walking closet, Garden tub & double shower. Hall bedrooms are carpeted with Jill and jack bath. The guest bedroom has its own private bath. Spacious family room with nook. Inside laundry room with washer /dryer Hookup. Real 2 car garage, community playground, and pool. This home has an outstanding floor plan and is Conveniently located by highway 429. Small pet under 20pounds accepted with a fee of $300. Lawn Service is Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE have any available units?
1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE have?
Some of 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 MADISON IVY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

