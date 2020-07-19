All apartments in Apopka
1631 Callie Court
1631 Callie Court

1631 Callie Court · No Longer Available
Location

1631 Callie Court, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Callie Court have any available units?
1631 Callie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1631 Callie Court currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Callie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Callie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Callie Court is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Callie Court offer parking?
No, 1631 Callie Court does not offer parking.
Does 1631 Callie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Callie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Callie Court have a pool?
No, 1631 Callie Court does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Callie Court have accessible units?
No, 1631 Callie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Callie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 Callie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 Callie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 Callie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
