Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing 3 bedroom X 2 bathroom home offers an open living room perfect for entertain family and friends. Spacious kitchen with lots of natural lighting! Sliding glass door leads from kitchen to back yard area! Enjoy newer appliances as well as spacious pantry for extra storage. Comfortable master suite with a large walk in closet.



Lawn care is tenant responsibility, bring your own washer and dryer.