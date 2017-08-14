1521 Parkglen Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath home with big backyard, granite counter-tops, and a huge covered patio. This home features an open floor plan with a large livingroom, formal dining room, and beautiful eat-in kitchen. Plenty of room to play and create a garden. Relax on the 450 sq. ft. screened/covered patio while enjoying breakfast. Retreat to the spacious master suite with private access via French doors to the covered patio. Huge high ceiling master bath offers a large tiled walk-in shower, garden tub, dual vanity with cultured marble sinks, tiled flooring, and walk-in closet. Quality built construction features rounded drywall corners, solar protected windows, vaulted ceilings, architectural columns & arches. Plantation shutters and metal hurricane shutters are added upgrades. 2nd bedroom includes a Murphy bed and 2 desks for home office or guest use options. Close to Wakiva State Park, the springs, and lots of trails for hiking. Two car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Pets are allowed. No smoking allowed.