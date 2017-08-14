All apartments in Apopka
1521 Parkglen Cir

1521 Parkglen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Parkglen Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath home with big backyard, granite counter-tops, and a huge covered patio. This home features an open floor plan with a large livingroom, formal dining room, and beautiful eat-in kitchen. Plenty of room to play and create a garden. Relax on the 450 sq. ft. screened/covered patio while enjoying breakfast. Retreat to the spacious master suite with private access via French doors to the covered patio. Huge high ceiling master bath offers a large tiled walk-in shower, garden tub, dual vanity with cultured marble sinks, tiled flooring, and walk-in closet. Quality built construction features rounded drywall corners, solar protected windows, vaulted ceilings, architectural columns & arches. Plantation shutters and metal hurricane shutters are added upgrades. 2nd bedroom includes a Murphy bed and 2 desks for home office or guest use options. Close to Wakiva State Park, the springs, and lots of trails for hiking. Two car garage. Washer and Dryer are included. Pets are allowed. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

