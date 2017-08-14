120 N. Cervidae Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Apopka, FL! - New pictures of renovation coming soon. Beautiful open formal living/dining area leads back to the kitchen with breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Spacious master suite with private bathroom. Large backyard and a 2 car garage. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Zoned for Apopka Elementary School, Apopka Middle School, Apopka High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 9TH!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE3966417)