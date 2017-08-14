All apartments in Apopka
Last updated July 12 2019

120 N. Cervidae Drive

120 N Cervidae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 N Cervidae Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Apopka, FL! - New pictures of renovation coming soon. Beautiful open formal living/dining area leads back to the kitchen with breakfast bar and an ample amount of cabinetry. Spacious master suite with private bathroom. Large backyard and a 2 car garage. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Zoned for Apopka Elementary School, Apopka Middle School, Apopka High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 9TH!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE3966417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N. Cervidae Drive have any available units?
120 N. Cervidae Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 N. Cervidae Drive have?
Some of 120 N. Cervidae Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N. Cervidae Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 N. Cervidae Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N. Cervidae Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 N. Cervidae Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 N. Cervidae Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 N. Cervidae Drive offers parking.
Does 120 N. Cervidae Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N. Cervidae Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N. Cervidae Drive have a pool?
No, 120 N. Cervidae Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 N. Cervidae Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 N. Cervidae Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N. Cervidae Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N. Cervidae Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
