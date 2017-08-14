1085 PAVIA DRIVE

Great opportunity to live in a this beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Emerson North Townhome Community!!! Featuring a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!!! All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the home with carpet flooring. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and the master bathroom features dual sinks and shower!!! Conveniently located near main roads and highways!!! Contact us today to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
