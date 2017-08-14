1085 PAVIA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to live in a this beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Emerson North Townhome Community!!! Featuring a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!!! All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the home with carpet flooring. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and the master bathroom features dual sinks and shower!!! Conveniently located near main roads and highways!!! Contact us today to schedule a showing.