Apopka, FL
1085 PAVIA DRIVE
1085 PAVIA DRIVE

1085 Pavia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Pavia Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in a this beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Emerson North Townhome Community!!! Featuring a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!!! All bedrooms are located on the second floor of the home with carpet flooring. Master bedroom includes a walk in closet and the master bathroom features dual sinks and shower!!! Conveniently located near main roads and highways!!! Contact us today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE have any available units?
1085 PAVIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE have?
Some of 1085 PAVIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 PAVIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1085 PAVIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 PAVIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1085 PAVIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1085 PAVIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085 PAVIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1085 PAVIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1085 PAVIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 PAVIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 PAVIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
