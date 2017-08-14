All apartments in Apopka
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:09 PM

1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE

1062 Royal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1062 Royal Oaks Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 split-plan concrete block home with a 2 car garage on a 1/4 acre lot. Sought-after Keywest floorplan. Fenced backyard with deck. Beautiful mature oaks. Front porch always shaded as it faces North. Upgraded eat-in-kitchen has wood floors. Custom eat-in kitchen bench seats. Corian countertops, tons of cabinets, designer cooktop/oven, built-in microwave, stainless appliances, closet pantry & kitchen desk. Dual Skylights in the living/dining room. Tub in master bath. Inside utility. Detached workshop. New high-efficiency A/C. New roof & water heater. Gutters with leaf guards. Very nice neighbors. Close to pool & tennis courts. Includes lawn service. Freshly painted. Quiet well-maintained neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
