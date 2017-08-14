1062 ROYAL OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

3/2 split-plan concrete block home with a 2 car garage on a 1/4 acre lot. Sought-after Keywest floorplan. Fenced backyard with deck. Beautiful mature oaks. Front porch always shaded as it faces North. Upgraded eat-in-kitchen has wood floors. Custom eat-in kitchen bench seats. Corian countertops, tons of cabinets, designer cooktop/oven, built-in microwave, stainless appliances, closet pantry & kitchen desk. Dual Skylights in the living/dining room. Tub in master bath. Inside utility. Detached workshop. New high-efficiency A/C. New roof & water heater. Gutters with leaf guards. Very nice neighbors. Close to pool & tennis courts. Includes lawn service. Freshly painted. Quiet well-maintained neighborhood.