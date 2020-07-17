All apartments in Apopka
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1011 Pine Street Orange

1011 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Pine Street, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1011 Pine St Apopka, Fl. 32703 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1011 Pine St Apopka, Fl. 32703; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing.NO Pets, NO Section 8 .

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Apopka-Vineland Road North of Silver Star Road; Right onto E. Keene Road; E. Keene Road becomes Sheeler Avenue; Right onto Cobblefield Circle; Left to stay on Cobblefield Circle; 2nd Right onto Rockwood Drive; Left onto Pine Street.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5869598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Pine Street Orange have any available units?
1011 Pine Street Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Pine Street Orange have?
Some of 1011 Pine Street Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Pine Street Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Pine Street Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Pine Street Orange pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Pine Street Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1011 Pine Street Orange offer parking?
No, 1011 Pine Street Orange does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Pine Street Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Pine Street Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Pine Street Orange have a pool?
No, 1011 Pine Street Orange does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Pine Street Orange have accessible units?
No, 1011 Pine Street Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Pine Street Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Pine Street Orange has units with dishwashers.
