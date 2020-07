Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community on-site laundry pool bike storage media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments coffee bar community garden dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table putting green sauna smoke-free community tennis court trash valet

Designed for people who love to live life to the fullest - Nine12 Gateway offers everything you need. Gather on a balcony with old friends, or hit the clubroom with new ones. Soak in the resort-style pool or stretch on the yoga lawn. Here, you'll find the sum of living well. Nine12 Gateway holds nothing back when it comes to technology and luxury - and has everything you'll need to feel at home. Our new apartments feature top of the line finishes including GE Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, under mount sinks, tile backsplash with under cabinet lighting, luxury vinyl flooring, green living features, and so much more! Discover our amazing community amenities, including climate controlled indoor hallways, elevators, 24 hour health club, and our resident exclusive clubhouse. Our mantra is "Live To The Nines" - come discover how at Nine12 Gateway!