Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bocce court business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access online portal trash valet yoga

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Tucked away in this lakeside escape, IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments provides residents with a luxury lifestyle waiting to be discovered. IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments is strategically located in the Gateway Drive neighborhood of Altamonte Springs. Being minutes from the I-4 freeway and Toll Road 429, Orlando is just a short drive away. For residents who want to stay in Altamonte Springs, IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments is in close proximity to contemporary Uptown Altamonte with access to trendy dining and entertainment. With serene lakes dotted around the neighborhood, IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments replaces the high-rise hassle of a city with a calmer, laid back pace.