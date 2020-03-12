950 Lake Destiny Rd, #G

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Large One Bedroom one bath Condo - Large One bedroom condo 1 bathroom walk in closets , living room dinning room combination and kitchen with pool view ; offering two beautiful pools , tennis court , gym with beautiful views of the lake in Altamonte Springs.

Condo shows beautifully, all wood floors, no carpet, large living area and large bedroom, Condo is located near major highways, shopping and entertainment, excellent Seminole County Schools, this place is available now ... a $25.00 water will be added in addition to the rent .. a deposit , first and last month rent is required for this unit.. Move in before November 2nd and get a discount to only paying $ 875.00 per month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4067133)