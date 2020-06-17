All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G

936 Lake Destiny Road · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

936 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! Featuring 897 sq. ft. of open living space, living/dining room combo, galley style kitchen with ample storage, two good sized bedrooms, two baths and balcony with lake view. Ideally located on Lake Destiny, this waterfront community offers 3 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, lake access & just minutes from the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte. Great Location, Great Community, Great Deal!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets

$1,010.00 Monthly Rent
$1,010.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

(RLNE3242264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G have any available units?
936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G have?
Some of 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G offer parking?
No, 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G have a pool?
Yes, 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G has a pool.
Does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G have accessible units?
No, 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity