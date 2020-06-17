936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! Featuring 897 sq. ft. of open living space, living/dining room combo, galley style kitchen with ample storage, two good sized bedrooms, two baths and balcony with lake view. Ideally located on Lake Destiny, this waterfront community offers 3 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, lake access & just minutes from the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte. Great Location, Great Community, Great Deal!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets



$1,010.00 Monthly Rent

$1,010.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



