936 Lake Destiny Road Unit G

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! - Beautiful 2 bedrooms 2 baths 2nd-floor unit, located in Altamonte Springs! Featuring 897 sq. ft. of open living space, living/dining room combo, galley style kitchen with ample storage, two good sized bedrooms, two baths and balcony with lake view. Ideally located on Lake Destiny, this waterfront community offers 3 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, lake access & just minutes from the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte. Great Location, Great Community, Great Deal!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Allowed
$250 non-refundable pet fee not aggressive only small pets
$1,010.00 Monthly Rent
$1,010.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
(RLNE3242264)