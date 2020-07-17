864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6)

Amenities

Gorgeous 2nd floor corner condo boasting 2 bedroom, 1 bath and vaulted ceilings!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a comfortable kitchen, living room, dining room/den combo overlooking the playground!



Very spacious master bedroom with two closets private door to the bath with tub giving it a nice spa-like ambiance that you will run home to. The second bedroom is across the hall from the bath offering convenience access to the bath and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the kitchen.



This controlled access community features tot lot, community pool, mature landscaping and is close to dining, parks, entertaining options, great schools, and most major highways!



Rent INCLUDES water, garbage, sewer, valet trash, pest control, cable (204 channels), internet (100 mbps) and a portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. You will complete the application process here, the HOA has it's own process and we will facilitate the paperwork for you. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



