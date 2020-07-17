All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6)
864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6)

864 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

864 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
playground
trash valet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Gorgeous 2nd floor corner condo boasting 2 bedroom, 1 bath and vaulted ceilings!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a comfortable kitchen, living room, dining room/den combo overlooking the playground!

Very spacious master bedroom with two closets private door to the bath with tub giving it a nice spa-like ambiance that you will run home to. The second bedroom is across the hall from the bath offering convenience access to the bath and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the kitchen.

This controlled access community features tot lot, community pool, mature landscaping and is close to dining, parks, entertaining options, great schools, and most major highways!

Rent INCLUDES water, garbage, sewer, valet trash, pest control, cable (204 channels), internet (100 mbps) and a portion of the total monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your door, this will save you 5-15% on your energy bill and help ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. You will complete the application process here, the HOA has it's own process and we will facilitate the paperwork for you. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of renter's insurance is required.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE5053946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) have any available units?
864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) have?
Some of 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6)'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) currently offering any rent specials?
864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) is pet friendly.
Does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) offer parking?
No, 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) does not offer parking.
Does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) have a pool?
Yes, 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) has a pool.
Does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) have accessible units?
No, 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) does not have accessible units.
Does 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) have units with dishwashers?
No, 864 Grand Regency Pointe #202 (6) does not have units with dishwashers.
