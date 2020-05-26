All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

814 Agnes Drive

814 Agnes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

814 Agnes Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- PENDING - Adorable lake home on quiet street. This home features beautiful tiles and wood floors, updated kitchen with white appliances (stainless steel appliances do not convey), separate family room with fireplace and huge master bedroom. Home is beautifully landscaped with lake access to lake Maltbie. There is also a nice screened in porch plus a pavered sundeck. Owner prefers cats only but may take a small dog under 25 lbs. With applicable fees. Close to hospitals, malls and shopping. Two bedroom with a den.

(RLNE5533011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Agnes Drive have any available units?
814 Agnes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Agnes Drive have?
Some of 814 Agnes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Agnes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Agnes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Agnes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Agnes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 814 Agnes Drive offer parking?
No, 814 Agnes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 814 Agnes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Agnes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Agnes Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Agnes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Agnes Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Agnes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Agnes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Agnes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

