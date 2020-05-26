814 Agnes Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- PENDING - Adorable lake home on quiet street. This home features beautiful tiles and wood floors, updated kitchen with white appliances (stainless steel appliances do not convey), separate family room with fireplace and huge master bedroom. Home is beautifully landscaped with lake access to lake Maltbie. There is also a nice screened in porch plus a pavered sundeck. Owner prefers cats only but may take a small dog under 25 lbs. With applicable fees. Close to hospitals, malls and shopping. Two bedroom with a den.



(RLNE5533011)