Altamonte Springs, FL
715 St. Matthew Circle
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

715 St. Matthew Circle

715 Saint Matthew Cir · No Longer Available
Location

715 Saint Matthew Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Timberlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
715 St. Matthew Circle Available 05/11/19 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome in Lake Brantley / Altamonte Springs ~ End Unit w/ Upgraded Kitchen/Baths! - Available May 11th or possibly sooner! Please contact Tamara Martin for showings @ 407-760-0835. **Include property address, your name, any pet info, and desired move-in date**

A fantastic opportunity to live in the Lake Brantley School District!! Check out this fantastic townhome nestled in the highly desired community of Jamestown Village in Altamonte Springs! Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with UPDATED KITCHEN and bathrooms! The downstairs floor plan boasts a large living room, dining room, huge kitchen and 1/2 bath! The kitchen features newer appliances including a french door fridge, glass-top range, tons of cabinetry, and breakfast bar! Sliders lead out to a private FENCED-IN PATIO perfect for BBQ and entertaining! The second floor offers TWO MASTER suites, each with en-suite bath and lots of closet space! Plus, WASHER/DRYER included! Two assigned parking spots! Close to community pool and tennis courts! Fantastic location convenient to major employers, shopping & dining, Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and more! Quick access to 434 and I-4!

~Application fee is $45 per adult.
~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

(RLNE3123211)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 St. Matthew Circle have any available units?
715 St. Matthew Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 St. Matthew Circle have?
Some of 715 St. Matthew Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 St. Matthew Circle currently offering any rent specials?
715 St. Matthew Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 St. Matthew Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 St. Matthew Circle is pet friendly.
Does 715 St. Matthew Circle offer parking?
Yes, 715 St. Matthew Circle offers parking.
Does 715 St. Matthew Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 St. Matthew Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 St. Matthew Circle have a pool?
Yes, 715 St. Matthew Circle has a pool.
Does 715 St. Matthew Circle have accessible units?
No, 715 St. Matthew Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 715 St. Matthew Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 St. Matthew Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
