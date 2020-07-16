Amenities

715 St. Matthew Circle Available 05/11/19 Beautiful 2/2.5 Townhome in Lake Brantley / Altamonte Springs ~ End Unit w/ Upgraded Kitchen/Baths! - Available May 11th or possibly sooner! Please contact Tamara Martin for showings @ 407-760-0835. **Include property address, your name, any pet info, and desired move-in date**



A fantastic opportunity to live in the Lake Brantley School District!! Check out this fantastic townhome nestled in the highly desired community of Jamestown Village in Altamonte Springs! Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with UPDATED KITCHEN and bathrooms! The downstairs floor plan boasts a large living room, dining room, huge kitchen and 1/2 bath! The kitchen features newer appliances including a french door fridge, glass-top range, tons of cabinetry, and breakfast bar! Sliders lead out to a private FENCED-IN PATIO perfect for BBQ and entertaining! The second floor offers TWO MASTER suites, each with en-suite bath and lots of closet space! Plus, WASHER/DRYER included! Two assigned parking spots! Close to community pool and tennis courts! Fantastic location convenient to major employers, shopping & dining, Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and more! Quick access to 434 and I-4!



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



