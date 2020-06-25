All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

705 Youngstown Pkwy #359

705 Youngstown Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

705 Youngstown Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
2/2 with great den - 2/2 with den 1st floor

What a Lovely 1222 sq foot home. Living area; Dining room, All brand new kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Water and garbage are included in rent.

The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants.

At Hidden Springs, you are just minutes away from I-4, off of State Rd 434, located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more! We are right off of Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs. Call to make an appointment today!

Water, sewer, and trash included
Two Swimming Pools; 2 hot tub
Tennis Court
Racquetball Court
Great Location
$100.00 application fee
**Association Requires Separate Application

Zoned for Lake Brantley High School; Teague Middle, and Forest City Elementary Schools.

These deals won't last long, all availability is on a first come, first served basis.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3522107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 have any available units?
705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 have?
Some of 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 currently offering any rent specials?
705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 pet-friendly?
No, 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 offer parking?
No, 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 does not offer parking.
Does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 have a pool?
Yes, 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 has a pool.
Does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 have accessible units?
No, 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Youngstown Pkwy #359 does not have units with dishwashers.
