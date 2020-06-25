705 Youngstown Pkwy #359

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

2/2 with great den - 2/2 with den 1st floor



What a Lovely 1222 sq foot home. Living area; Dining room, All brand new kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Water and garbage are included in rent.



The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants.



At Hidden Springs, you are just minutes away from I-4, off of State Rd 434, located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more! We are right off of Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs. Call to make an appointment today!



Water, sewer, and trash included

Two Swimming Pools; 2 hot tub

Tennis Court

Racquetball Court

Great Location

$100.00 application fee

**Association Requires Separate Application



Zoned for Lake Brantley High School; Teague Middle, and Forest City Elementary Schools.



These deals won't last long, all availability is on a first come, first served basis.



No Pets Allowed



