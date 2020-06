Amenities

pool playground hot tub fireplace

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-story condo, located in desirable Hidden Springs Community. 1st floor features a spacious kitchen-dining and great room combo with a cozy fireplace, one bedroom downstairs with bathroom and a storage closet outside front entrance. 2nd floor features a staircase to upstairs loft, 2nd bedroom and bathroom. Community has a pool, spa and playground. Close to Altamonte Mall, shopping, restaurants, local schools and 436, I-4 and all major roadways.