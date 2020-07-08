612 MAYFAIR DRIVE

Amenities

This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. You will love this 4 bedroom 2 bath, pool home with its open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Split bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and tile and wood flooring throughout. Sliding doors that lead out to an air-conditioned Florida room which looks out to the large pool in your private fenced back yard. Lawn and Pool care are included. We are pet friendly, with no more than 1 dog up to 35 lbs and no more than 2 cats. No Smoking. Come see why this is a great place to call home.