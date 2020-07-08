All apartments in Altamonte Springs
612 MAYFAIR DRIVE
612 MAYFAIR DRIVE

612 Mayfair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

612 Mayfair Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available to lease immediately. You will love this 4 bedroom 2 bath, pool home with its open floor plan and spacious kitchen. Split bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and tile and wood flooring throughout. Sliding doors that lead out to an air-conditioned Florida room which looks out to the large pool in your private fenced back yard. Lawn and Pool care are included. We are pet friendly, with no more than 1 dog up to 35 lbs and no more than 2 cats. No Smoking. Come see why this is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE have any available units?
612 MAYFAIR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE have?
Some of 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
612 MAYFAIR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 MAYFAIR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

