Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

MOVE IN READY!!! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo for rent at country Walk Condominiums, This unit features new laminated floors,renovated bathroom and is freshly paint with a neutral color. The community is located in Altamonte Spring minutes away from I4,Cranes Roost and Park Uptown Altamonte and much more! Laundry room on-site and community pool. Sewer,water and trash included in the rent. Contact us for a private tour.