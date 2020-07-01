All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
601 Northbridge Dr
Last updated January 10 2020

601 Northbridge Dr

601 Northbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

601 Northbridge Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Country Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 2/2.5 town home located in Altamonte Springs! This spacious unit has tile, carpet and laminate floors throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Home also has a stackable washer/dryer! Unit also comes with a screened-in patio overlooking the conservation area and a Single car garage. Community amenities include: pool, playground, tennis court and clubhouse.

* trash included in rent! *

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Northbridge Dr have any available units?
601 Northbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Northbridge Dr have?
Some of 601 Northbridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Northbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
601 Northbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Northbridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 601 Northbridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 601 Northbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 601 Northbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 601 Northbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Northbridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Northbridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 601 Northbridge Dr has a pool.
Does 601 Northbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 601 Northbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Northbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Northbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

