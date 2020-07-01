601 Northbridge Dr

Amenities
Spacious 2/2.5 town home located in Altamonte Springs! This spacious unit has tile, carpet and laminate floors throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave. Home also has a stackable washer/dryer! Unit also comes with a screened-in patio overlooking the conservation area and a Single car garage. Community amenities include: pool, playground, tennis court and clubhouse.
* trash included in rent! *
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.
Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management
We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.