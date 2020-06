Amenities

554 Orange Drive #18 Available 07/01/20 1/1 3rd Story Condo Lakefront Community at Sandy Cove!!! - Nice and Cozy 1 bed 1 bath condo. Unit is light & bright and features include all kitchen appliances. The bedroom has a large walk in closet. Community has water amenities galore! Sand volleyball, 3 pools, waterfront pier & dock! Also a private boat ramp to Lake Orienta.



A truly relaxing lifestyle awaits you!



Updated Pictures to follow.



Requirements:

Application fee: $50.00 per person 18 and over

HOA application: $50.00 per person

Administrative fee: $100 if approved



Call today for a showing: Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



No Evictions

No Landlord Collections

No Bankruptcy

Financials: 3x rent



