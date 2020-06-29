542 ORANGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit is in lake front building with beautiful lake views as you stroll around the grounds. Great room with sliders overlooking the screened lanai. Just steps to the shore of beautiful Lake. Full dining room adjacent to the kitchen. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet. In-unit washer/dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community amenities include three pools, two clubhouses, three tennis courts, boat ramp, and storage for boats and trailers. Situated in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Convenient to Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital Altamonte), shopping, dining, SunRail, I-4 and so much more! Small neutered (indoor) cat permitted.