542 ORANGE DRIVE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

542 ORANGE DRIVE

542 Orange Dr · No Longer Available
Location

542 Orange Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Unit is in lake front building with beautiful lake views as you stroll around the grounds. Great room with sliders overlooking the screened lanai. Just steps to the shore of beautiful Lake. Full dining room adjacent to the kitchen. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet. In-unit washer/dryer. Ready for immediate occupancy. Community amenities include three pools, two clubhouses, three tennis courts, boat ramp, and storage for boats and trailers. Situated in the heart of Altamonte Springs. Convenient to Altamonte Mall, Crane's Roost Park, Uptown Altamonte, AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital Altamonte), shopping, dining, SunRail, I-4 and so much more! Small neutered (indoor) cat permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 ORANGE DRIVE have any available units?
542 ORANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 ORANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 542 ORANGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 ORANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
542 ORANGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 ORANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 ORANGE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 542 ORANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 542 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 542 ORANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 ORANGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 ORANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 542 ORANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 542 ORANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 542 ORANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 542 ORANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 ORANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

