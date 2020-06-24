539 VIA FONTANA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Like new construction! Renovated from top to bottom. **New 2019 A/C unit installed** The only second-floor unit with a fireplace in the entire community. Corner unit offers spectacular views and natural lighting with high vaulted ceilings. Designer influenced renovations with high-end materials and craftsmanship. Italian Marble, Italian porcelain tile, Brazilian granite with waterfall edge, stainless steel appliances and so much more! Original model building with great additional features and story, ask agent for details. Two owners in the last 30 years! Act fast to rent a piece of serenity in one of the most upcoming condominium community, La Vita Condominium.