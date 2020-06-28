All apartments in Altamonte Springs
530 Astria St
Last updated July 31 2019

530 Astria St

530 Astria Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 Astria Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f6e459074 ---- Live in this lovely Altamonte Springs home! Next to Lake Orienta Elementary School with easy access to I-4! Just minutes from downtown and expressways! Enjoy all new appliances with washer/dryer hookups. Wood, tile, and carpet throughout home with a 2 car garage!*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Hardwood Flooring Possible With Approval Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Astria St have any available units?
530 Astria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Astria St have?
Some of 530 Astria St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Astria St currently offering any rent specials?
530 Astria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Astria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Astria St is pet friendly.
Does 530 Astria St offer parking?
Yes, 530 Astria St offers parking.
Does 530 Astria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Astria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Astria St have a pool?
No, 530 Astria St does not have a pool.
Does 530 Astria St have accessible units?
No, 530 Astria St does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Astria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Astria St does not have units with dishwashers.
