530 Astria St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8f6e459074 ---- Live in this lovely Altamonte Springs home! Next to Lake Orienta Elementary School with easy access to I-4! Just minutes from downtown and expressways! Enjoy all new appliances with washer/dryer hookups. Wood, tile, and carpet throughout home with a 2 car garage!*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. 2 Car Garage Carpet Ceramic Tile Hardwood Flooring Possible With Approval Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups