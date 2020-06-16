All apartments in Altamonte Springs
473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:10 AM

473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE

473 Windmill Palm Cir · (407) 221-7017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

473 Windmill Palm Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
Pool! Firepit! Playground! Location! 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and powder room for guests. This home boasts gorgeous white cabinets through out and white marble-like quartz countertops in kitchen and all full bathrooms. **Tile and carpet throughout.** Walking/biking distance to Publix, Altamonte Mall, Whole foods and Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte. Very close to Advent Health Altamonte and Sunrail station in Altamonte Springs. **Note: Photos are model photos. Light fixtures and finishes slightly different.** 2-car garage with dropzone. Excellent natural light and excellent storage. Home is ready for new tenants on June 22, 2020. Small dogs are welcome. Call/text listing agent to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE have any available units?
473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE have?
Some of 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
