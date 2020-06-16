473 WINDMILL PALM CIRCLE

Amenities

Pool! Firepit! Playground! Location! 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and powder room for guests. This home boasts gorgeous white cabinets through out and white marble-like quartz countertops in kitchen and all full bathrooms. **Tile and carpet throughout.** Walking/biking distance to Publix, Altamonte Mall, Whole foods and Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte. Very close to Advent Health Altamonte and Sunrail station in Altamonte Springs. **Note: Photos are model photos. Light fixtures and finishes slightly different.** 2-car garage with dropzone. Excellent natural light and excellent storage. Home is ready for new tenants on June 22, 2020. Small dogs are welcome. Call/text listing agent to schedule your private showing!