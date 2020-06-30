All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 400 N OrlandoAve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
400 N OrlandoAve
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:25 AM

400 N OrlandoAve

400 N Orlando Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 N Orlando Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
trash valet
valet service
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Maitland's newest luxury living experience. Imagine coming home to brand new maintenance-free living which affords you the time to enjoy the community amenities and area conveniences at your doorstep. Our mid-rise community offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes featuring modern amenities such as luxury plank flooring, granite countertops, energy efficient stainless steel appliances, premium views, valet waste removal service, and garage parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N OrlandoAve have any available units?
400 N OrlandoAve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 N OrlandoAve have?
Some of 400 N OrlandoAve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N OrlandoAve currently offering any rent specials?
400 N OrlandoAve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N OrlandoAve pet-friendly?
No, 400 N OrlandoAve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve offer parking?
Yes, 400 N OrlandoAve offers parking.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N OrlandoAve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have a pool?
Yes, 400 N OrlandoAve has a pool.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have accessible units?
No, 400 N OrlandoAve does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N OrlandoAve have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N OrlandoAve does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus