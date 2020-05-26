375 Palm Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Minutes away from Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost, I-4 and Highway 436, the Florida Hospital, Humana and other major employers in the area. We're a pet-friendly community, so your furry, four-legged family members are also welcome. With five well-appointed floor plans to choose from, we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. We understand that your home is more than just a place to live, it's your way of life!