Altamonte Springs, FL
375 Palm Springs Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

375 Palm Springs Drive

375 Palm Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

375 Palm Springs Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Hickory Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Minutes away from Altamonte Mall, Cranes Roost, I-4 and Highway 436, the Florida Hospital, Humana and other major employers in the area. We're a pet-friendly community, so your furry, four-legged family members are also welcome. With five well-appointed floor plans to choose from, we are certain you will find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle. We understand that your home is more than just a place to live, it's your way of life!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Palm Springs Drive have any available units?
375 Palm Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Palm Springs Drive have?
Some of 375 Palm Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Palm Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
375 Palm Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Palm Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Palm Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 375 Palm Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 375 Palm Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 375 Palm Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Palm Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Palm Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 375 Palm Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 375 Palm Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 375 Palm Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Palm Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Palm Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
