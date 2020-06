Amenities

This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home, the washer and dryer are included. The home benefits from plenty of light and feels larger than the square footage. The property overlooks a pond at the rear. Lakewood park benefits from plenty of facilities including 2 pools, fitness center and clubhouse, tennis courts and walking trails. The community is also within a short drive to the Altamonte Mall. MUST SEE!!