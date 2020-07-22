325 Lakepointe Dr #302

Amenities
Newly Renovated 1/1 Condo in Altamonte Springs ~ Gated Lakefront Community ~ New Gray Paint and Laminate! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**
Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, access to resort-style amenities!
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ~ 3rd floor condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!
Step inside to an open floor plan featuring a large living room with cozy fireplace! NEW PAINT throughout in the perfect gray tone! Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths ~ NEW LAMINATE in living/dining ~ NEW CARPET in the bedroom! The kitchen features breakfast bar, closet pantry, and black appliances! The bedroom offers ceiling fan, WALK-IN CLOSET, and private access to the full bath! Enjoy the convenience of an interior laundry space with full-size WASHER/DRYER included! Lots of storage throughout with pantry, coat closet, and outside storage closet!
Application Fee $45.00 per adult
Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing
Lakewood Park Registration Fee $50.00 due prior to move-in
(RLNE5521025)