Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

325 Lakepointe Dr #302

325 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
trash valet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
trash valet
Newly Renovated 1/1 Condo in Altamonte Springs ~ Gated Lakefront Community ~ New Gray Paint and Laminate! - Available Now! **Please contact Tamara Martin for more info and showings @ 407-760-0835. Include your name, move-in date, and any pet info.**

Rent Includes: water/sewer, washer/dryer, valet trash removal, access to resort-style amenities!

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ~ 3rd floor condo in highly desired GATED community of Lakewood Park! Minutes from Cranes Roost Park, Altamonte Mall, and Uptown Altamonte ~ Easy access to I-4 and just 15 minutes from Downtown Orlando! Near major employers such as AdventHealth, Hilton Hotels, and more!

Step inside to an open floor plan featuring a large living room with cozy fireplace! NEW PAINT throughout in the perfect gray tone! Ceramic tile in kitchen/baths ~ NEW LAMINATE in living/dining ~ NEW CARPET in the bedroom! The kitchen features breakfast bar, closet pantry, and black appliances! The bedroom offers ceiling fan, WALK-IN CLOSET, and private access to the full bath! Enjoy the convenience of an interior laundry space with full-size WASHER/DRYER included! Lots of storage throughout with pantry, coat closet, and outside storage closet!

Application Fee $45.00 per adult
Admin Fee $100.00 due at lease signing
Lakewood Park Registration Fee $50.00 due prior to move-in

(RLNE5521025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 have any available units?
325 Lakepointe Dr #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 have?
Some of 325 Lakepointe Dr #302's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 currently offering any rent specials?
325 Lakepointe Dr #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 is pet friendly.
Does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 offer parking?
No, 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 does not offer parking.
Does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 have a pool?
No, 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 does not have a pool.
Does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 have accessible units?
No, 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Lakepointe Dr #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
