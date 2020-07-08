All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:47 PM

315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE

315 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. This LAKE FRONT, GROUND floor, CORNER unit is the MOST DESIRED 2 bedroom 2 bath Floor Plan in the community because it is the BIGGEST and has a PRIVATE BALCONY and Entrance. Plenty of Parking at this unit and it's close to both pools. This is the End Unit where sidewalk ends, so no one should be walking in front. Enjoy Lake and Green Views. The master bedroom has VAULTED Ceilings. FULLY UPGRADED with TILE THROUGHOUT. Available for April 19th move-in. Will have FRESH PAINT (Light Gray). Washer/Dryer hookups inside the unit. Upgraded Master Bathroom and This WATERFRONT GATED complex has a lot to offer, including VALLEY TRASH pickup service. Rent includes WATER and SEWER. Highly desired Lakewood Park community is located in a very quiet setting just off Highway 436 & Essex has an open design that creates a sense of spaciousness. The variety of amenities of this community suits almost any preferences: a lakefront community clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis courts & sand volleyball courts, 2 private community pools each with their Jacuzzi spas, 2 spacious sun decks and Wi-Fi service. The Lakewood Park community is conveniently close to I-4, in walking distance from the Altamonte Mall and the well known Uptown Altamonte with its Cranes Roost Lake that is a truly unique destination offering carefree living , convenient shopping, offices and an enviable collection of places to eat , drink and be entertained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have any available units?
315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

