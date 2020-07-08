315 LAKEPOINTE DRIVE

Amenities

LOCATION. LOCATION. LOCATION. This LAKE FRONT, GROUND floor, CORNER unit is the MOST DESIRED 2 bedroom 2 bath Floor Plan in the community because it is the BIGGEST and has a PRIVATE BALCONY and Entrance. Plenty of Parking at this unit and it's close to both pools. This is the End Unit where sidewalk ends, so no one should be walking in front. Enjoy Lake and Green Views. The master bedroom has VAULTED Ceilings. FULLY UPGRADED with TILE THROUGHOUT. Available for April 19th move-in. Will have FRESH PAINT (Light Gray). Washer/Dryer hookups inside the unit. Upgraded Master Bathroom and This WATERFRONT GATED complex has a lot to offer, including VALLEY TRASH pickup service. Rent includes WATER and SEWER. Highly desired Lakewood Park community is located in a very quiet setting just off Highway 436 & Essex has an open design that creates a sense of spaciousness. The variety of amenities of this community suits almost any preferences: a lakefront community clubhouse, fully-equipped fitness center, tennis courts & sand volleyball courts, 2 private community pools each with their Jacuzzi spas, 2 spacious sun decks and Wi-Fi service. The Lakewood Park community is conveniently close to I-4, in walking distance from the Altamonte Mall and the well known Uptown Altamonte with its Cranes Roost Lake that is a truly unique destination offering carefree living , convenient shopping, offices and an enviable collection of places to eat , drink and be entertained.