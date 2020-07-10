All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:40 PM

305 Lakepointe Dr

305 Lakepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

305 Lakepointe Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ab1d19008 ---- ALTAMONTE SPRINGS 2br/2ba FIRST FLOOR condo in GATED COMMUNITY of Lakewood Park! Bamboo floors throughout, with tile in wet areas. GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, with BREAKFAST BAR seating. Fireplace in living room. Spacious bedrooms, each with access to PRIVATE BATH. Outside storage area off the covered front porch. This WATERFRONT COMMUNITY is packed with amenities, offering to its residents TWO COMMUNITY POOLS, HOT TUB, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, GATED ENTRY, LAKE VIEWS from Clubhouse Pool, TENNIS COURT and CAR WASH STATION. The location is just across from the Altamonte Mall, making it a very convenient place to live when it comes to SHOPPING, DINING, MOVIES, events at CRANES ROOST PARK and access to I-4. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Rent includes VALET TRASH, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE and WATER. Owner will consider 1 pet, up to 20lbs. HOA application required, fee is $50. Call TODAY FOR APPOINTMENT! Click on link below to schedule a showing! https://showmojo.com/l/8ab1d19008 Car Wash Area Clubhouse Gated Community Hot Tub Tennis Courts Two Community Pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Lakepointe Dr have any available units?
305 Lakepointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Lakepointe Dr have?
Some of 305 Lakepointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Lakepointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lakepointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lakepointe Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Lakepointe Dr is pet friendly.
Does 305 Lakepointe Dr offer parking?
No, 305 Lakepointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 305 Lakepointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Lakepointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lakepointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 305 Lakepointe Dr has a pool.
Does 305 Lakepointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Lakepointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lakepointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Lakepointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

