305 Lakepointe Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ab1d19008 ---- ALTAMONTE SPRINGS 2br/2ba FIRST FLOOR condo in GATED COMMUNITY of Lakewood Park! Bamboo floors throughout, with tile in wet areas. GRANITE COUNTERS in kitchen, with BREAKFAST BAR seating. Fireplace in living room. Spacious bedrooms, each with access to PRIVATE BATH. Outside storage area off the covered front porch. This WATERFRONT COMMUNITY is packed with amenities, offering to its residents TWO COMMUNITY POOLS, HOT TUB, FITNESS CENTER, CLUBHOUSE, GATED ENTRY, LAKE VIEWS from Clubhouse Pool, TENNIS COURT and CAR WASH STATION. The location is just across from the Altamonte Mall, making it a very convenient place to live when it comes to SHOPPING, DINING, MOVIES, events at CRANES ROOST PARK and access to I-4. Washer and Dryer INCLUDED. Rent includes VALET TRASH, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE and WATER. Owner will consider 1 pet, up to 20lbs. HOA application required, fee is $50. Call TODAY FOR APPOINTMENT! Click on link below to schedule a showing! https://showmojo.com/l/8ab1d19008 Car Wash Area Clubhouse Gated Community Hot Tub Tennis Courts Two Community Pools