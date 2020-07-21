All apartments in Altamonte Springs
271 Rose Petal PL 271

271 Rose Petal Pl · No Longer Available
Location

271 Rose Petal Pl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Large 2 bedroom townhome - Gorgeous townhome located in a great location near shopping, dining, major highways and great schools.
this two bedroom 1.5 bath condo features no carpet and wood laminate floors upstairs. the kitchen is large with lots of storage space inside and outside on the enclosed private patio area. Full size washer/dryer hookups in the unit.
Bedrooms upstairs feature large closets and big windows that let in a lot of natural light.
Must be Pre Approved before a showing.

Welcome Home. Available for immediate move in Only

TEXT during business Hours only Ruth 407 923 0188

(RLNE2813258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 have any available units?
271 Rose Petal PL 271 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 have?
Some of 271 Rose Petal PL 271's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Rose Petal PL 271 currently offering any rent specials?
271 Rose Petal PL 271 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Rose Petal PL 271 pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 Rose Petal PL 271 is pet friendly.
Does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 offer parking?
No, 271 Rose Petal PL 271 does not offer parking.
Does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Rose Petal PL 271 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 have a pool?
Yes, 271 Rose Petal PL 271 has a pool.
Does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 have accessible units?
No, 271 Rose Petal PL 271 does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Rose Petal PL 271 have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Rose Petal PL 271 does not have units with dishwashers.
