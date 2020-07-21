271 Rose Petal PL 271

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 bedroom townhome - Gorgeous townhome located in a great location near shopping, dining, major highways and great schools.

this two bedroom 1.5 bath condo features no carpet and wood laminate floors upstairs. the kitchen is large with lots of storage space inside and outside on the enclosed private patio area. Full size washer/dryer hookups in the unit.

Bedrooms upstairs feature large closets and big windows that let in a lot of natural light.

Must be Pre Approved before a showing.



Welcome Home. Available for immediate move in Only



TEXT during business Hours only Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE2813258)