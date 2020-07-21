246 ORIENTA POINT STREET

Amenities

This condo is in a great location near Florida Hospital Altamonte, the Altamonte Mall and Crane's Roost Park. The entrance is on the second floor, it has 2 stories, with one bedroom and bath on the first floor and a bathroom and loft on the second floor. Loft can be used as a guest bedroom or home office. New tile floors on first floor, tile counters, stainless steel range and refrigerator, and screened balcony. It comes with a washer/dryer and dishwasher. One assigned parking space. Water and sewer is included.

The community has a pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. 1 small dog allowed or 2 cats. Available June 24th.