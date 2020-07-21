All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
246 ORIENTA POINT STREET
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:29 AM

246 ORIENTA POINT STREET

246 Orienta Point Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

246 Orienta Point Street, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This condo is in a great location near Florida Hospital Altamonte, the Altamonte Mall and Crane's Roost Park. The entrance is on the second floor, it has 2 stories, with one bedroom and bath on the first floor and a bathroom and loft on the second floor. Loft can be used as a guest bedroom or home office. New tile floors on first floor, tile counters, stainless steel range and refrigerator, and screened balcony. It comes with a washer/dryer and dishwasher. One assigned parking space. Water and sewer is included.
The community has a pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. 1 small dog allowed or 2 cats. Available June 24th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET have any available units?
246 ORIENTA POINT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET have?
Some of 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
246 ORIENTA POINT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET offers parking.
Does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET has a pool.
Does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET have accessible units?
No, 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 ORIENTA POINT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Altamonte Springs Luxury ApartmentsAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Apartments
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus