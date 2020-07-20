237 Countrywalk Place #202

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath in Altamonte Springs - $975 (Available April 5th) - HomeTag LLC is offering a lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, spacious 800 sqft Condo in Country Walk located in Altamonte Springs for $975. This condo has wood-like flooring throughout, with a nice balcony. You will absolutely fall in love with this units space and vaulted ceilings.



The application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time administrative/ processing fee of $35 per adult.



*Feel like we're the right match? Make sure you meet the requirements before applying. ALL applications fees are non-refundable. If you are unsure please give us a call to verify you are pre-qualified, we're happy to help.



Requirements:

-Minimum Monthly Gross Income of $2925

-No Evictions or Criminal Background/Pass Background Check.

-Security Deposit $975, may be higher based on credit history.



If there is a showing scheduled you may receive a text, or email inviting you to RSVP/ be added to the showing.



Feel like we are the right match and you meet our requirements, apply or call us at 407-403-6496. We are excited to help! Happy House Hunting!



(RLNE4785851)