Altamonte Springs, FL
237 Countrywalk Place #202
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

237 Countrywalk Place #202

237 Countrywalk Pl · No Longer Available
Location

237 Countrywalk Pl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath in Altamonte Springs - $975 (Available April 5th) - HomeTag LLC is offering a lovely 1 Bedroom 1 Bath, spacious 800 sqft Condo in Country Walk located in Altamonte Springs for $975. This condo has wood-like flooring throughout, with a nice balcony. You will absolutely fall in love with this units space and vaulted ceilings.

The application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time administrative/ processing fee of $35 per adult.

*Feel like we're the right match? Make sure you meet the requirements before applying. ALL applications fees are non-refundable. If you are unsure please give us a call to verify you are pre-qualified, we're happy to help.

Requirements:
-Minimum Monthly Gross Income of $2925
-No Evictions or Criminal Background/Pass Background Check.
-Security Deposit $975, may be higher based on credit history.

If there is a showing scheduled you may receive a text, or email inviting you to RSVP/ be added to the showing.

Feel like we are the right match and you meet our requirements, apply or call us at 407-403-6496. We are excited to help! Happy House Hunting!

(RLNE4785851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 have any available units?
237 Countrywalk Place #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 237 Countrywalk Place #202 currently offering any rent specials?
237 Countrywalk Place #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Countrywalk Place #202 pet-friendly?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 offer parking?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 does not offer parking.
Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 have a pool?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 does not have a pool.
Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 have accessible units?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 Countrywalk Place #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 Countrywalk Place #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
