Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

198 Sterling Springs Ln

198 Sterling Springs Lane · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

198 Sterling Springs Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 198 Sterling Springs Ln · Avail. Oct 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1st! Great location in Sawgrass Community in Altamonte Springs! This beautiful townhome is a 2 story, end unit with 3 bedrooms and a loft upstairs! Downstairs is the living room/dining area, family room, a half bath and the kitchen which features a breakfast bar, an eat-in area and is open to the family room. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, an open patio and a 1 car garage!
Sawgrass is a gated community offering a pool and playground. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
All Appliances
Solid wood cabinets
Closet Pantry
Breakfast Bar
Eat-in Area
Family Room
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Half Bath
Loft
End Unit
All Bedrooms Upstairs
Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Laminate and Tile Flooring downstairs
Carpet upstairs
Open Patio
1 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Pet Allowed - 25lbs or less - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2294095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Sterling Springs Ln have any available units?
198 Sterling Springs Ln has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Sterling Springs Ln have?
Some of 198 Sterling Springs Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Sterling Springs Ln currently offering any rent specials?
198 Sterling Springs Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Sterling Springs Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 198 Sterling Springs Ln is pet friendly.
Does 198 Sterling Springs Ln offer parking?
Yes, 198 Sterling Springs Ln does offer parking.
Does 198 Sterling Springs Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Sterling Springs Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Sterling Springs Ln have a pool?
Yes, 198 Sterling Springs Ln has a pool.
Does 198 Sterling Springs Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 198 Sterling Springs Ln has accessible units.
Does 198 Sterling Springs Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 198 Sterling Springs Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
