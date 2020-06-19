Amenities

198 Sterling Springs Ln Available 10/01/20 Altamonte Springs: 3 bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1st! Great location in Sawgrass Community in Altamonte Springs! This beautiful townhome is a 2 story, end unit with 3 bedrooms and a loft upstairs! Downstairs is the living room/dining area, family room, a half bath and the kitchen which features a breakfast bar, an eat-in area and is open to the family room. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, an open patio and a 1 car garage!

Sawgrass is a gated community offering a pool and playground. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment, schools and major roads.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhouse

All Appliances

Solid wood cabinets

Closet Pantry

Breakfast Bar

Eat-in Area

Family Room

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Half Bath

Loft

End Unit

All Bedrooms Upstairs

Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Laminate and Tile Flooring downstairs

Carpet upstairs

Open Patio

1 Car Garage with opener and remotes

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Pet Allowed - 25lbs or less - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



