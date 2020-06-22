Amenities

176 Olive Tree Circle Available 07/17/20 Cozy 2/2 + Loft Condo with 1-Car Garage Located in Montgomery Club - Altamonte Springs - Cozy 2/2 + Loft Condo with 1-Car Garage Located in Montgomery Club - Altamonte Springs, will be available 7/17/20. Montgomery Club Community offers residents a pool and tennis courts. This 1st floor condo, conveniently located close to the community pool, features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, a small enclosed outside plant area off the master bath, and ceiling fans in every room. The kitchen features maple cabinetry, double basin sink, breakfast bar, and views into the living room area. The living room is the perfect place for entertaining, with a wood-burning fireplace, and slider doors leading to the screened-in porch, providing relaxing outdoor views. Just off the kitchen is a separate family room area with second set of slider doors leading to the screened-in porch. A small loft is found on the second floor and overlooks the living room; this cozy nook works great for an office space or hobby area. Inside laundry room, with full size washer and dryer included. Sorry, no pets allowed.



