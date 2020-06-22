All apartments in Altamonte Springs
176 Olive Tree Circle
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

176 Olive Tree Circle

176 Olive Tree Circle · (407) 855-0331
Location

176 Olive Tree Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 176 Olive Tree Circle · Avail. Jul 17

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
176 Olive Tree Circle Available 07/17/20 Cozy 2/2 + Loft Condo with 1-Car Garage Located in Montgomery Club - Altamonte Springs - Cozy 2/2 + Loft Condo with 1-Car Garage Located in Montgomery Club - Altamonte Springs, will be available 7/17/20. Montgomery Club Community offers residents a pool and tennis courts. This 1st floor condo, conveniently located close to the community pool, features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, a small enclosed outside plant area off the master bath, and ceiling fans in every room. The kitchen features maple cabinetry, double basin sink, breakfast bar, and views into the living room area. The living room is the perfect place for entertaining, with a wood-burning fireplace, and slider doors leading to the screened-in porch, providing relaxing outdoor views. Just off the kitchen is a separate family room area with second set of slider doors leading to the screened-in porch. A small loft is found on the second floor and overlooks the living room; this cozy nook works great for an office space or hobby area. Inside laundry room, with full size washer and dryer included. Sorry, no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2562000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Olive Tree Circle have any available units?
176 Olive Tree Circle has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Olive Tree Circle have?
Some of 176 Olive Tree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Olive Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
176 Olive Tree Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Olive Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 176 Olive Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 176 Olive Tree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 176 Olive Tree Circle does offer parking.
Does 176 Olive Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Olive Tree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Olive Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 176 Olive Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 176 Olive Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 176 Olive Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Olive Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Olive Tree Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
